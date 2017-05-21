LAHORE, May 21 (APP): International Seminar on Business
Opportunities in Punjab will be held tomorrow (Monday) at a
local hotel.
It is three-day long mega investment event from May 22 to 24
which will include seminar, expo, business networkings,
useful bilateral meetings and sight-seeing of Lahore, the city
of gardens.
Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Finance
Minister Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Mr Illangovan Patchamuthu country
director World Bank Pakistan, Mr S. Babur Girgin, Turkish Ambassador
to Pakistan and a large number of business Leaders and experts would
also attend it.
Participants will explore the current economic landscape,
opportunities in a diverging global monetary setting and
implications for investors and risk managers.
The seminar and expo will provide the insights of financial
analysts, portfolio managers, economists, industry executives,
professional investment managers, financial officers, academics,
students, private investors and industry executives as they seek
to identify and analyse the way forward.
International Seminar on Business Opportunities in Punjab
2017 will be a world-class investment Seminar with a number of
premium international financial experts, renowned scholars,
and seasoned specialists to edify spectators with up-to-date
investment developments in a constantly developing world of
FDI.
The International Seminar on Business Opportunities in
Punjab 2017 will put light on various potential sectors of
Punjab.
The focus of the seminar will be on key sectors, and how
to attract the right global investment that can be supportive
in improving skills and education, transfer competencies and
strengthening manpower as well as building infrastructure,
innovation systems and contributing effectively to the
competitiveness of the host nation.
Int’l seminar on Business Opportunities in Punjab on Monday
LAHORE, May 21 (APP): International Seminar on Business