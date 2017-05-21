Int’l seminar on Business Opportunities in Punjab on Monday

LAHORE, May 21 (APP): International Seminar on Business

Opportunities in Punjab will be held tomorrow (Monday) at a

local hotel.

It is three-day long mega investment event from May 22 to 24

which will include seminar, expo, business networkings,

useful bilateral meetings and sight-seeing of Lahore, the city

of gardens.

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Finance

Minister Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Mr Illangovan Patchamuthu country

director World Bank Pakistan, Mr S. Babur Girgin, Turkish Ambassador

to Pakistan and a large number of business Leaders and experts would

also attend it.

Participants will explore the current economic landscape,

opportunities in a diverging global monetary setting and

implications for investors and risk managers.

The seminar and expo will provide the insights of financial

analysts, portfolio managers, economists, industry executives,

professional investment managers, financial officers, academics,

students, private investors and industry executives as they seek

to identify and analyse the way forward.

International Seminar on Business Opportunities in Punjab

2017 will be a world-class investment Seminar with a number of

premium international financial experts, renowned scholars,

and seasoned specialists to edify spectators with up-to-date

investment developments in a constantly developing world of

FDI.

The International Seminar on Business Opportunities in

Punjab 2017 will put light on various potential sectors of

Punjab.

The focus of the seminar will be on key sectors, and how

to attract the right global investment that can be supportive

in improving skills and education, transfer competencies and

strengthening manpower as well as building infrastructure,

innovation systems and contributing effectively to the

competitiveness of the host nation.