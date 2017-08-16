Int’l powers great game not to succeed: Saad

LAHORE, Aug 16 (APP): Railways Minister Khawaja

Saad Rafique Wednesday said the ‘great game’ being played

by international powers in Pakistan would not be allowed to

succeed.

Speaking here at the Lahore Railway Station during his

visit of Azadi Train, he said democracy was the only way for

the country’s better future and a change should only

be made through vote.

“Only vote can bring change in the country, as it came

into being after a democratic political struggle,” he added.

The minister said upholding the right to vote was the

responsibility of everyone and the power of vote would have

to be accepted.

He said the politicians should be allowed to play their

role as there was no place for technocrat or martial

law rule in the country.

“No one could be ousted from politics through martial law,

executive order or court decision,” he said,

The former prime minister, he said, was demanding

nothing for himself. The decision of a common man would

have to be accepted, he added.

He said millions of people came out to join Nawaz

Sharif’s rally.

“Everybody is equal. The vote of a person living in a

10-kanal house is equal to that of a cottage dweller,” he added.

Pakistan, he said, would not be allowed to become

Egypt, Syria, Yemen or Afghanistan.

“If politicians drag other politicians in courts then

democracy will not flourish.”

The minister said those, who had staged the drama

of ‘disqualification’ would be ashamed of their mistake.

“We do not want to get Imran Khan disqualified as

a leader cannot be kept away from the people.”

A leader distanced himself from the people when he

pursued a path like that of Asif Zardari, he claimed.

He said no one was the target of PML-N’s political

movement, which was not aimed at creating anarchy in the

country.

He said providing shelter, food, security and other

necessities of life to 200 million people was not an easy job

for a government.

The minister said terrorism had not been eliminated

completely. Still a lot of work was to be done for achieving

the goal.

Saad said Nawaz Sharif was disqualified when economy

was getting better while work on the CPEC was going on.

Talking about the Pakistan Railways, he said when

he took over charge of the PR, its annual income was Rs 18

billion while now it was earning Rs 40 billion per annum

which would be increased to Rs 53 billion by June 2018.

He appreciated the PR staff and officers for their

hard work for the revival of the department.

He said under the CPEC project, Lahore to Karachi

rail travel time would reduce to 11 hours from 18 hours

within next five years.

He congratulated the PR staff for running the Azadi Train.

Earlier, he took round of every compartment and float

of the train. PR CEO Javed Anwar and Advisor Anjum Pervaiz

were also present on the occasion.