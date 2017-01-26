Int’l organizations affirm govt’s transparency: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, Jan 26 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that International organizations had affirmed the policies of the current government’s transparency which was the proof of govt’s zero tolerance policy against corruption.

He stated this while talking to MNA Raza Hayat Hiraj, who called on him here today.

The CM said that government’s zero tolerance policy against corruption was reaping positive results and the credit of increased transparency and reduced corruption level in Pakistan goes to the current government.

He said that national resources were plundered ruthlessly in past tenure while PML-N government has not only saved national resources of billions of rupees but also spent honestly for welfare of people. He boasted that PML-N developmental projects are self-explanatory precedents of transparency and high standards.

The Chief Minister said that upright hard work of 3.5 years is yielding good results as we are trying to offset culpabilities of 70 years with determination, passion and hard work. He said that attaining political power is not the intention of a true politician rather public service is his main target.

He said that our people are shrewd enough to sense the vested interests of these development hindering elements, in fact these sit-in trend setters and those who have made corruption record in past have been disgusted by people who only want prosperity of their country.

The PML-N government has set new records of public service and would continue to meet their expectations in future, he added.