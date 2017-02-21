Int’l Mother Language Day observed

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP):International Mother Language Day was

observed Tuesday across the globe including Pakistan with the theme “Towards Sustainable Futures through Multilingual Education”.

On International Mother Language Day, the UN’s Educational,

Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and other UN agencies

participated in events which were held to promote linguistic and cultural

diversity and to encourage people to maintain their knowledge of

their mother language while learning and using more than one

language.

The overall objective of the Day is to contribute and promote

Global Citizenship Education.

The main purpose of celebrating this day is to promote the

awareness about language and cultural diversity.