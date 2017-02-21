ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP):International Mother Language Day was
observed Tuesday across the globe including Pakistan with the theme “Towards Sustainable Futures through Multilingual Education”.
On International Mother Language Day, the UN’s Educational,
Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and other UN agencies
participated in events which were held to promote linguistic and cultural
diversity and to encourage people to maintain their knowledge of
their mother language while learning and using more than one
language.
The overall objective of the Day is to contribute and promote
Global Citizenship Education.
The main purpose of celebrating this day is to promote the
awareness about language and cultural diversity.
Int’l Mother Language Day observed
ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP):International Mother Language Day was