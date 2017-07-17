Int’l Kashmir Solidarity Conference held in Canada

ISLAMABAD, July 17 (APP): International Kashmir Solidarity

Conference was held in Toronto on the ongoing grave human rights

violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) particularly, since

the latest round of killings and brutalities that began on July 8,

2016 in the aftermath of the extra-judicial execution of a

young Kashmiri freedom fighter, Burhan Wani.

The Conference while condemning use of pellet guns by the

Indian occupation forces to willfully blind a whole generation of

Kashmiris, mostly youth, in thousands, underscores that the UN

has a responsibility towards stopping the Kashmiris’ systematic

genocide by Indian occupation forces, according to a press

release.

The participants of this Solidarity Conference on Kashmir,

therefore call on India to cease forthwith all human rights

violations and stop the bloodshed of the people of Jammu and

Kashmir.

They called on the government of India to allow UN Independent

investigations into the human rights situation, to establish

responsibility and determine appropriate punishment for the

perpetrators of such crimes that are against International

Humanitarian Law and International Human Rights Law.

They called on India to withdraw all its troops including

Armed Constabulary from Jammu and Kashmir, particularly from

cities, towns and villages to enable resumption of normal life

and create enabling environment for the plebiscite to be held

under the auspices of the UN as enshrined in the UNSC Resolutions

on Kashmir.

They called on the OIC Secretary General to compile a report

on human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir and urge

constant monitoring of the human rights situation by the IPHRC.

They urged UN and other relevant international forums to

investigate all massacres, fake-encounters, forced disappearances,

wilful blinding using pellet guns, committed by the Indian forces

and Hindu terrorist organizations RSS, and bring the perpetrators

to justice.