Int’l Kashmir Solidarity Conference held in Canada

ISLAMABAD, July 17 (APP): International Kashmir Solidarity
Conference was held in Toronto on the ongoing grave human rights
violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) particularly, since
the latest round of killings and brutalities that began on July 8,
2016 in the aftermath of the extra-judicial execution of a
young Kashmiri freedom fighter, Burhan Wani.
The Conference while condemning use of pellet guns by the
Indian occupation forces to willfully blind a whole generation of
Kashmiris, mostly youth, in thousands, underscores that the UN
has a responsibility towards stopping the Kashmiris’ systematic
genocide by Indian occupation forces, according to a press
release.
The participants of this Solidarity Conference on Kashmir,
therefore call on India to cease forthwith all human rights
violations and stop the bloodshed of the people of Jammu and
Kashmir.
They called on the government of India to allow UN Independent
investigations into the human rights situation, to establish
responsibility and determine appropriate punishment for the
perpetrators of such crimes that are against International
Humanitarian Law and International Human Rights Law.
They called on India to withdraw all its troops including
Armed Constabulary from Jammu and Kashmir, particularly from
cities, towns and villages to enable resumption of normal life
and create enabling environment for the plebiscite to be held
under the auspices of the UN as enshrined in the UNSC Resolutions
on Kashmir.
They called on the OIC Secretary General to compile a report
on human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir and urge
constant monitoring of the human rights situation by the IPHRC.
They urged UN and other relevant international forums to
investigate all massacres, fake-encounters, forced disappearances,
wilful blinding using pellet guns, committed by the Indian forces
and Hindu terrorist organizations RSS, and bring the perpetrators
to justice.
