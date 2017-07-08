Int’l footballers meets COAS

RAWALPINDI, July 8 (APP): Ronaldinho along with his fellow international football players, including Ryan Giggs, Robert Pires, Nicolas Anelka, George Boating, David James and Luis Boa Morte, on Saturday met Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The COAS thanked them for their visit to Pakistan and said that Pakistan was a peace and sports loving country.

“Sports promote peace and your visit is most welcomed by all Pakistanis, especially young footballers,” the COAS said.

The visiting players thanked the COAS for organizing their tour and the support, according to an Inter Services Public Relations press release.

They said that Pakistan was a beautiful country and they look forward to enjoy the trip.

The COAS also thanked Leisure League for organizing the trip in collaboration with the Pakistan Army and promoting peace and sports.