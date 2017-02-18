Int’l efforts urged for security in Indian Ocean

BEIJING (China), February 18 (APP): Though piracy has been reduced to an all-time low in the piracy-prone Indian Ocean, especially in the Gulf of Arden, it’s still imperative to continue combined international efforts to prevent its resurgence.

Commander of the Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Arifullah Hussaini talking to a Chinese social media website during recently concluded Aman-17 joint naval exercise in Pakistan, he said, vigilance should remain strong and any complacency at this stage could rekindle pirate activity.

He said, the presence of navies in the Indian Ocean is still a must for free navigation.

As a historical and geographical crossroads along the Indian Ocean, Pakistan should ensure their safety and security with regards to trade and connectivity with other countries along the waterways and land connections.

One of the cross-connections is the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), for example, the flagship project of China’s Belt and Road Initiative in Pakistan. Its security is ensured by the Pakistani army on land and the country’s navy on the sea, said Hussaini.

For security of trade and the international community, the Pakistani navy has cooperated with the navies from many countries, including China, the United States, Australia and Russia, revealed the vice admiral.

Aman multinational naval exercise is one such effort to promote regional peace and stability by building trust and increasing transparency among international navies, he said.

Pakistan’s former federal minister Javed Jabbar also held that international exchange and cooperation are important to maintain trade and coordinate issues, including maritime security and climate change.

“The importance of the Indian Ocean will keep growing in the next 50 years in terms of trade and strategy,” said Jabbar. Maritime stability must be there to ensure free trade and peaceful exploitation of the ocean.