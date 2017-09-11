Int’l Day of Democracy to be observed on Friday

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): The United Nations’ (UN)

International Day of Democracy will be observed on September 15

(Friday) across the world, including Pakistan, to raise public

awareness about democracy.

A report aired by a private news channel said, This year’s

theme of democracy and conflict prevention focuses on the critical

need to strengthen democratic institutions to promote peace and

stability.

A more integrated approach to foster resilient societies

calls for effective and inclusive democratic governance with

respect for human rights and the rule of law.

Various activities and events would also be held around the

world to promote democracy on this date.

The UN strives to achieve its goals of peace, human rights

and development. It believes that human rights and the rule of law

are best protected in democratic societies. The UN also recognizes

a fundamental truth about democracy everywhere – that democracy is

the product of a strong, active and vocal civil society.

The UN general assembly decided on November 8, 2007, to make

September 15 as the annual date to observe the International Day

of Democracy. The assembly invited people and organizations, both

government and non-government, to commemorate the International

Day of Democracy.

It also called for all governments to strengthen their

national programs devoted to promoting and consolidating

democracy.

The assembly encouraged regional and other intergovernmental

organizations to share their experiences in promoting democracy.