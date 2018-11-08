UNITED NATIONS, Nov 8 (APP):International crime gangs generate around $31.5 billion in illicit profits from conflict zones alone, thus becoming a threat to international peace and security, T. Reitano, Deputy Director of the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, told
the UN Security Council.
Int’l crime gangs amass “˜staggering” profits in conflict zones, UNSC told
