Intl conference on Iqbal and Faiz to be held on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22(APP): An international conference on illustrious poets and intellectuals Dr Muhammad Iqbal and Faiz Ahmed Faiz will take place here on Thursday at 9.30 am at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

The conference was being arranged by the University’s Department of Iqbal Studies and will be attended by some noted literary figures from home and abroad, said a news release on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Shahid Siddiqui said, the event will help to promote visionary thoughts of the two great personalities of their time. We wish that the young generation should seek inspiration from their national heroes for having a better life, he added.

The conference is part of activities, being frequently arranged by the University to promote good values and traditions set by their elders.

According to Dr. Shahid Iqbal Kamran, chairman department of Iqbaliyat, key-note speakers at the conference will include renowned poet and intellectual Prof. Dr. Asghar Nadeem Sayed, Dr. Taqi Abadi, Prof. Dr. Anwar Ahmed, Dr. Qazi Abid, Prof. Dr.Fakharul Haq Noori and Dr. Khalid Iqbal Yasir.