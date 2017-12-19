Int’l community’s silence encourages India to committ HR violations in IOK: AJK President

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan Tuesday urged international community to play role for resolving the longstanding Kashmir issue as its complete silence was tantamount to encouraging India to commit massive human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

“The international community seems to be inclining towards India, which encourages it to continue committing massive human rights violations to suppress legitimate movement of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination,” he said while addressing a news conference along with Member European Union Parliament Wajid Khan here.

He said India was committing genocide of Kashmiri youth, while Kashmiri women were facing worst kind of brutality by the Indian occupational forces.

The AJK President said international community had been asked time and again to look into the Kashmir issue in the pretext of human rights, but it had double standard.

“The World community has set separate standards for the issues of Kashmir, Palestine, Central Asia and Africa, and those of the West,” he said.

Sardar Masood said international organizations and forces were completely silent over the issue of Kashmir, resultantly India was making Kashmiris target of worst kind of brutalities.

He said India was trying to cover brutalities, being carried out in occupied Kashmir, and international community was busy in promoting trade ties with it.

He demanded that European Union and world powers should go into agreements with India with the condition of improving and respecting human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

He said people of IOK were rendering great sacrifices for their legitimate right to self-determination and the AJK government was consistently making efforts to awaken the conscience of international community on diplomatic fronts.

The AJK President expressed the firm resolve that the indigenous movement of people of Kashmir would continue till its logical end.

Member European Parliament Wajid Khan said that the Kashmiris had been struggling for their legitimate right for the last 70 years adding, “They have the only one demand of right to self-determination.”

He said the European Union considered human rights the most important and it could not ignore violation of these rights. He said Kashmiris should be given their birth right of independence. Though it is a reality that India was a big economy, the European countries should stand by their principled stance of protecting human rights, setting aside their interests, he added.