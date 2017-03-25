Int’l community using ‘Rising Pakistan’ for country: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP): Minister for Development,Planning
and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said Pakistan Muslim League
Nawaz (PML-N) government policies moved the country on path of
development which was acknowledging at international level.
Talking to a private TV channel, the minister said world
community was being praising the government policies and using
“Rising Pakistan” for the country.
He said (PML-N) would get the votes from the people on basis
of its performance and would remain in power in 2018.
He said the PML-N and its leadership popularity among the
people of the country was increasing day by day and all elections
results including general elections of Azad jammu and Kashmir,
Gilgit-Baltistan, bye, cantonments and local bodies were the
witnessed in this regard.
The government had reduced visibly electricity load-shedding
due to prudent policies and started several mega energy projects
and terrorism incidents also had been reduced by launching
operation Zarb-Azb, he added.
Replying to a question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf
(PTI) and its leadership were not trustworthy because they had lot
of contradictions between their statements and actions.
Ahsan Iqbal said PTI had wasted its time in holding sit-ins
and launching protest rallies in the country and did not pay
attention for the development and welfare projects in the Khyber
Pakhtunkhawa where they were enjoying power.

 

