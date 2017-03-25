Int’l community using ‘Rising Pakistan’ for country: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP): Minister for Development,Planning

and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said Pakistan Muslim League

Nawaz (PML-N) government policies moved the country on path of

development which was acknowledging at international level.

Talking to a private TV channel, the minister said world

community was being praising the government policies and using

“Rising Pakistan” for the country.

He said (PML-N) would get the votes from the people on basis

of its performance and would remain in power in 2018.

He said the PML-N and its leadership popularity among the

people of the country was increasing day by day and all elections

results including general elections of Azad jammu and Kashmir,

Gilgit-Baltistan, bye, cantonments and local bodies were the

witnessed in this regard.

The government had reduced visibly electricity load-shedding

due to prudent policies and started several mega energy projects

and terrorism incidents also had been reduced by launching

operation Zarb-Azb, he added.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf

(PTI) and its leadership were not trustworthy because they had lot

of contradictions between their statements and actions.

Ahsan Iqbal said PTI had wasted its time in holding sit-ins

and launching protest rallies in the country and did not pay

attention for the development and welfare projects in the Khyber

Pakhtunkhawa where they were enjoying power.