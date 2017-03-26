Int’l community using ‘Rising Pakistan’ for country: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP): Minister for Development, Planning and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal has said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government policies moved the country on path of development which was acknowledging at international level.

Talking to a private TV channel, the minister said world community was being praising the government policies and using “Rising Pakistan” for the country.

He said (PML-N) would get the votes from the people on basis of its performance and would remain in power in 2018.

He said the PML-N and its leadership popularity among the people of the country was increasing day by day and all elections results including general elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, bye, cantonments and local bodies were the witnessed in this regard.

The government had reduced visibly electricity load-shedding due to prudent policies and started several mega energy projects and terrorism incidents also had been reduced by launching operation Zarb-Azb, he added.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and its leadership were not trustworthy because they had lot of contradictions between their statements and actions.

Ahsan Iqbal said PTI had wasted its time in holding sit-ins and launching protest rallies in the country and did not pay attention for the development and welfare projects in the Khyber Pakhtunkhawa where they were enjoying power.