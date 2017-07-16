Int’l community has selective moral standards over Kashmir issue: Azim

ISLAMABAD, July 16 (APP): High Commissioner of Pakistan to

ottawa Tariq Azim Khan on Sunday said the display of selective

morality and standards by international community negates their

bold claims of highest values and moral standards when it comes

to Occupied Kashmir.

He said these remarks, while speaking in a conference

organised by the Friends of Kashmir and the Canadian Council

for Justice and Peace, according to a press release.

He said that over 153 innocent Kashmiris have been

brutally killed by the Indian occupation forces during the

last one year.

He said that the use of pellet guns has blinded hundreds of

people and they are even denied medical aid, when they go to

hospitals.

It is our ethical moral and even legal duty to highlight the

crimes being committed in Occupied Kashmir, he added.

While speaking to the audience, Lord Nazir Ahmed said that

besides killing of 153 people since Burhan Wani’s martyrdom, 20,000

young men and women have also been injured during the last one year

and 3000 young people have lost their eyes due to the use of pallet

guns.

He said that if referendum could be held in East Timor, South

Sudan and even in Quebec province to ascertain wishes of the people

then why not in Kashmir, which is the longstanding dispute on the

agenda of the UN Security Council.

On the request of the High Commissioner, the participants

observed one minute silence for the martyrs of Occupied Kashmir.