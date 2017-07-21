Int’l Calligraphy Exhibition to promote unity, solidarity in Muslim world: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, July 21 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National
History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui Friday said the upcoming
International Calligraphy Exhibition in capital will serve as catalyst to promote magnificent
Islamic legacy and foster unity and solidarity in the Muslim world.
This four-day International Calligraphy Exhibition will be arranged by
NH&LH Division in collaboration with Islamic History, Arts and Culture (IRCICA),
Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) from August 25, to commemorate 70th
Independence day celebrations.
Irfan Siddiqui said this exhibition would provide a platform to the
young as well as professional calligraphers from across the country to showcase their
innovative work and learn from the experiences of the renowned calligraphers from
different countries.
Speaking during a meeting held at the division’s premises to review
arrangements for the exhibition, Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui directed the
relevant officials to ensure best possible arrangements for this exhibition in which a
number of calligraphers
from different countries will participate.
He said earlier a national calligraphy exhibition was arranged by the
division with the title `Noon Walqalam’ which received overwhelming response from the
calligraphy artists and youth.
After attending this exhibition, Director General IRCICA, Dr. Halit
Eren offered his support for arranging International Calligraphy Exhibition in Pakistan.
Irfan Siddiqui said this calligraphy exhibition will open new avenues
for the country to enhance collaboration for promotion of Islamic history, arts and
culture.
The participation of prominent calligraphers from across the country
and abroad will give an opportunity to the young and professional artists to interact,
share their skills and learn from each other’s experience, he added.
This exhibition will also help revive the urge in youth to learn this
glorious art which was diminishing in presence of modern technology, he said.
Advisor to Prime Minister was briefed about the arrangements of the
exhibition by the officials. The meeting was attended by Federal Secretary for NH&LH
Division, Engineer Aamir Hasan, Managing Director, NBF, Dr. Inam-ul-Haq Javed, Director
General, Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), Dr. Rashid Hameed and other officials and
calligraphers.
