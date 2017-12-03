Int’l Benazir Bhutto Shaheed tennis tournament from Dec 18

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (APP):International Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Tennis Tournament will be held here at Islamabad Tennis Complex from December 18 to 24.

Chief patron of the event, Senator Taj Haider said that contests in seven different categories including men singles, men doubles, ladies singles, boys under 18, boys under 14, boys under 12 and veteran plus 60 would be held.

He said about 250 players from Pakistan, USA, Germany, France, Russia and India would take part in a week long tournament adding that the foreign players would reach Islamabad on December 15.