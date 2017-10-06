Intervention of the United Nations must for peace in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 6 (APP): Barrister Sultan Mehmood
Choudhary, former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir and Dr. Ghulam
Nabi Fai, Secretary General, World Kashmir Awareness Forum in
a memorandum submitted to the Secretary General of the
United Nations, Antonio Guterres urged the UN to play a
a leadership role in resolving the 70-year-old Kashmir conflict.
According to information reaching here from New York on
Friday, they maintained that the Kashmir dispute has inflicted
pain, agony, and injustice on a scale that makes East Timor,
and Southern Sudan pale in comparison.more than 100,000 killings in
the past two decade alone, and routine rape, torture,
mutilation, plunder, disappearances, arbitrary detentions,
and ruthless punishment of peaceful political dissent.
Kashmir conflict is perhaps the most dangerous conflict in
the world because of the spiraling nuclear and missile race
between India and Pakistan coupled with historical enmities
that have occasioned three wars between the two rivals.
It is obvious that no settlement can last if it is not based
on justice for the people of Kashmir and recognition of
their inherent rights, they argued.
It is also undeniable that the past 70 years have proven
that bilateral India-Pakistan negotiations to resolve Kashmir
conflict are simply charades that achieve nothing but more strife
and horror stories in Kashmir. A new negotiating formula is
thus urgently required both in the name of international peace,
security and human rights. The element that has been missing
in efforts towards a settlement is the political representation
of Kashmiris on the negotiating table along with India and Pakistan.
The All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) that represents
the broader spectrum of the opinion of the Kashmiri people
is unswervingly devoted to a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir
dispute, and is eager to explore constructive approaches
to jump-starting the longstanding Kashmir stalemate that has ensued
when the problem has been perceived as bilateral, to the exclusion of
the 20 million Kashmiri people. As Northern Ireland
required the participation of Sinn Fein in negotiations to
succeed, Kashmir is no different, they argued.
“We completely endorse the statement of the United Nations High Commissioner on Human Rights who expressed serious concern about the situation in (Indian held) Kashmir and proposed on September 13, 2016
that “an independent, impartial and international mission is
now needed crucially and that it should be given free and complete
access to establish an objective assessment of the claims made by
the two sides. We trust that your personal involvement in
this matter will bring its influence to bear on both India and
Pakistan to initiate a peaceful negotiations with which the
United Nations as well as the genuine leadership of the people of
Jammu & Kashmir will be associated so as to ensure that
settlement arrived at will be based on the principles of justice,
they said in the memorandum”.
“We place the trust in the statesmanship of the Excellency,
as the Secretary General of the United Nations that you will
not countenance any attempt to ignore the wishes of the people of
the State of Jammu and Kashmir and bypass the expression of
those wishes.”
