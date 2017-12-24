Interprovincial Games-2017 to roll into action on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):The Quaid-i-Azam Interprovincial Games-2017 will roll into action on Monday at Pakistan Sports Complex with a colourful opening ceremony, Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSD), Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera said on Sunday.

“Arrangements to hold the five-day mega event in a befitting manner has been finalized. Athletes from far-off areas of the country have arrived, while others are scheduled to reach today,” he told a news briefing here at media centre of PSB.

He said over 3,700 players, from all federating units including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and FATA would chip in 19 different sports disciplines to win 578 medals.

“Last year there were 13 disciplines but the number has been increased and there were will be competitions in 19 disciplines now,” he added.

Sindh contingent is consisted of 395 players and officials, Punjab 395, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 349, Gilgit-Baltistan 393, Balochistan 395, FATA 330 and AJK 268. The home team, Islamabad, has 395 players and officials.

He said Leader of the House in Senate, Raja Zafar-ul-Haq would be the chief guest of the opening ceremony. Country’s renowned singers and artists will perform in the ceremony, depicting diversity of the country’s beautiful culture, he added.

He said stringent security measures had been taken for the safety of players, while they would be provided food and accommodation of high standard.

Following is the detail of events and their venues:

athletics (men and women) at Jinnah Stadium, badminton (men and women) at Rodham Hall, Football (men and women) at Outer Football Ground, Hockey (men and women) at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium, Judo (men and women) at Bio Mechanical

Lab, Karate (men and women) at Liaqat Gymnasium Mini Hall, Netball (men and women) at Hamidi Hall, Squash (men and women) at Mushaf Squash Complex, Table Tennis (men and women) at Hamidi Hall, Taekwondo (men and women) at Amir Khan

Boxing Hall, Tennis (men and women) at PSB Tennis Court, Volleyball (men and women) at Liaqat Gymnasium, Baseball (male) at PSB Baseball Ground, Boxing(male) at in front of Liaqat Gymnasium, Circle Kabaddi (male) at Jinnah Stadium, Snooker

(male) at PSB Snooker Hall, Weightlifting (male) at Weightlifting Hall, Jinnah Stadium, Wrestling (male) at Outer Ground near Basketball Ground and Wushu (male) at Amir Khan Boxing Hall.