International Women’s film festival open for women filmmakers

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (APP): The International Women’s Film

Festival “KIN” (“woman” in Armenian), organized with support of the

Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Armenia, will take place

November 14 to 18 in Yerevan, Armenia.

Women filmmakers from around the world can submit documentary,

short and animated films to this festival, said a press release.

The festival is looking for films that address issues related

to women’s rights and gender problems.

There are two award categories: best film and special prize.

Competitive films must have been produced after Jan. 1, 2015 and

include English subtitles.The deadline is July 1.