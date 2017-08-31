International TVET conference concludes

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): The international TVET conference

titled “Regional Program -Skills for Youth Employability through

Industrial Linkages”, concluded here Thursday with a focus on

devising an action plan to enhance institute and industry linkage to

foster employability.

The four day-long conference was organized by National

Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) in

collaboration with Colombo Plan Staff College (CPSC).

Delegates from each country presented their experience in

implementing successful industry-institute linkages. Various models

of achieving the said objectives were put forth.

On the concluding day of the workshop, the delegates gave

their recommendations for improving institute industry linkage. TVET

experts from Malaysia, Philippines Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand,

Bangladesh, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, and Pakistan participated in

the conference.

In addition to the foreign delegates, the conference was

attended by officers of NAVTTC, representatives of training

providers and industry.

While expressing their sentiments about their stay in

Pakistan, the delegates said that they were extremely impressed by

the warmth and hospitality of Pakistani organizers especially

NAVTTC.

They were also impressed by the beauty of Islamabad and were

carrying very pleasant memories. The Director General of CPSC Dr.

Ramhari Lamichhane thanked all the delegates and said that the event

would not have been possible without the untiring efforts of the

entire team of NAVTTC.

Zulkefil M. Ibrahim, the representative of Malaysia expressed

his heartfelt gratitude to NAVTTC for the hospitality and

specifically praised the people of Pakistan for their welcoming

attitude towards the guests.

He admired the leadership of Executive Director of NAVTTC and

his contribution in engaging the regional partners in the

development of TVET sector.

S. Parameswaram from Sri Lanka appreciated the team work of

the organizers and the collective efforts of NAVTTC reforming TVET

sector. The delegate from Maldives Abubakuru Sohail appreciated the

dynamic leadership of Executive Director Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema.

While concluding the conference, Executive Director, NAVTTC

said that the learning process continues from cradle to grave. While

praising the Malaysian Cluster model of TVET institutes he said that

this model may be replicated in Pakistan to develop new centers of

excellence in the country.

He also recalled that NAVTTC has been successfully organizing

skill competitions on provincial as well as national level on the

lines of developed countries.

This has not only increased youth’s interest in technical

training but has also improved the level of skills and quality of

training resulting in improved chances of employability.

The participating youth get jobs there and then at these skill

competitions by virtue of presence of industry representatives. This

is indeed a game changer for Pakistan in terms of youth

employability. Creating industry’s linkages and partnership among

various stakeholders is a major challenge faced by TVET sector not

only in Pakistan but also in the region.

In this regard such conferences provide excellent opportunity

to create long lasting international partnerships. He further said

that this forum should be utilized to bridge the gap between

industry and TVET institutes and will help bring in more investment

from the industry for the uplift of TVET sector.