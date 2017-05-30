International TO Nisar Ahmad honored with best organizer award in Cycling

PESHAWAR, May 30 (APP): International Technical Official in Cycling

Nisar Ahmad, hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Tuesday honored with best organizer award by President Pakistan Cycling Federation.

Nisar Ahmad, who is also represented Pakistan in the world prominent

Tour de France as Technical Official besides performed his duties in Sri Lakand, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, France, Germany and United States as TO.

Nisar Ahmad honored with award for organizing Tour de Galliyat National Cycle Race, Tour de Mohmand, National Men Road Race Cycling Championship and Inter-Departmental Road Cycling Championship in Peshawar.

Nisar Ahmad has immense experience of road cycle race and had the honor of being part of the organizing committee of the Tour de Pakistan International Cycling Race wherein international cyclists took part.

Rendering his valuable services for the promotion of cycling in Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa in particular and Pakistan in general, the Pakistan Cycling Federation Tuesday honored him with best organizer award. Chairman CDA Sports and Culture Sanaullah Aman was the chief guest on this occasion who presented the award to Nisar Ahmad. Secretary General Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah, people from different walk of life and cycling family of Pakistan were also present during the award giving ceremony.

Talking to APP, Nisar Ahmad attributed his success as prayers of his \

mother and friends. Nisar Ahmad dedicated the best organizer award to his mother and friends.

“Whenever I needed prayers my mother prayed for my success and the day I needed the support of my friends from cycling family they extended all out support like a team for the success of various national and international event,” he added.

“I will continue my hard work to achieve more laurel for my country at

international level,” Nisar said. He said Almighty Allah blessed Pakistan with great talent of cycling and that is why our male and female cyclists are performing well in Asia.

He said due to financial crunch and modern-day cycling and its equipment our cyclists could not reach to limelight they deserved. He urged upon the govt to extend a helping hand to the cyclists because they have the potential to achieve much desirable goal at international level.