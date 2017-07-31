International tennis federation official visits POA

LAHORE, July 31 (APP): International Tennis Federations

manager training centres and events, Frank Couraud has praised

the efforts of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) for serving

the cause of sports in Pakistan and taking effective measures

for enhancing coordination between the POA and the National Sports Federations.

He expressed these views during his visit to the office of the

National Olympic Committee (NOC) along with the officials of Pakistan Tennis Federation, said a spokesman of the POA here on Monday.

Shaukat Javed, Vice President POA, Syed Muhammad Abid Qadri, Vice

President POA, Muhammad Khalid Mahmood Secretary POA and Muhammad Jahangir, Associate Secretary POA welcomed the guests on their arrival at the POA.

“It was a very productive visit of the ITF officials during his

meeting with the POA officials matter of mutual interest were

discussed “,he said.

While giving presentation on the structure of NOC Pakistan, Shaukat

Javed highlighted various measures which POA has taken to foster

relation with the National sports bodies in the larger interest

of sports in the country and to promote the games on modern lines.

Shaukat Javed said PTF is enjoying good working relations

with POA which greatly appreciates the efforts of PTF and its

team for promotion of tennis in Pakistan.

In this context the role of POA is to guide and facilitate PTF for

participation in various international multi sports events and help for grant of scholarships and technical coaching courses abroad, he added.

On behalf of Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan, President POA it was expressed

that NOC Pakistan is highly grateful to ITF for revival of Davis Cup ties in Pakistan after 12 years to help our Tennis players to have more international exposure.

“The visit of Frank Couraud was also appreciated as it will be

instrumental for building relationships between ITF, POA and PTF

with an aim to develop and promote tennis in Pakistan”,he asserted.

Souvenirs were also exchanged on this occasion.