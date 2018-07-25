International sports goods, wear exhibition opens in Tokyo

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):A three-day international exhibition for display of sports goods and wear was inaugurated in Tokyo wherein around 30 Pakistani firms are also participating.

The inaugural ceremony of the exhibition “Sportec-2018” was attended by Ambassador of Pakistan in Japan Asad M. Khan and other dignitaries, said a press release received here Wednesday.

The Pakistani exhibitors participating in the event came from all major sports goods sectors of Pakistan including footballs, boxing gloves, footwear, leather gloves for other sports, marshal arts uniforms, sports and casual wear.

The ambassador also visited the Pakistani pavilion and appreciated the efforts of the Pakistani delegates for displaying their items in a presentable manner.

This is the maiden participation of Pakistan in Sportec which was being held for last ten years. Pakistan’s participation is significant as Japan is going to host a number of key events in near future including the Rugby World Cup 2019, Olympics/Paralympics 2020 and Kansai World Games 2021.

Therefore, the exhibition is a very good opportunity for the Pakistani sports goods

manufacturing companies to showcase their products in a market that is expecting a boom

in the wake of forthcoming major sporting events.