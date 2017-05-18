International Museum Day marked with a pledge to create harmony, peace in society

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): Department of Archaeology and Museums (DOAM) Thursday

arranged a function to mark International Museum Day with a pledge to promote peace

and harmony among communities and societies belonging to different civilizations

through museums carrying rich cultural heritage.

The function was arranged at Islamabad Museum, Sir Syed

Memorial Complex and attended by a number of students from different

educational institutions, officials of National History and Literary

Heritage (NHLH) Division and DOAM, a press release said.

Federal Secretary, NHLH Division, Engineer Aamir Hasan, Joint

Secretary, Syed Junaid Ikhlaq and First Secretary and Counsul of

Embassy of the Republic of Korea, In Kook Kim (Fisher Kim) were

present on the occasion.

Addressing on the occasion, Engineer Aamir Hasan said

International Museum Day is celebrated with an objective to educate

the people especially young students about the ancient civilizations

with the help of cultural relics and models housed in the museums.

“Our religion also teaches us to explore the history and

relics through deliberating over their significance in our present

life and future”, he observed.

Engineer Aamir Hasan said Pakistan is enriched with historical

places and monuments which are considered as sacred places for the

people of different religions.

He said the study of these archaeological relics had proved

that people belonging from different civilizations can live together

happily despite of having conflicted ideas.

Responding to a question by media, he said PC-II for

establishing a state-of-the-art National Museum of Pakistan at

federal capital has been approved while the redesigning work of the

museum is in progress with a cost of Rs. 2.9 million.

He said thousands of artifacts are ruining in the capital due

to absence of museum facility and this museum will serve a central

point to house the country’s precious heritage.

Engineer Aamir Hasan interacted with the visiting children and

sought their suggestions about the arrangements and facility at the

museum.

Speaking on the occasion, First Secretary and Counsul of

Embassy of the Republic of Korea, In Kook Kim said Pakistan is a

multi-cultural country representing diverse civilizations.

“Museums in Pakistan carry rich historical artifacts and

models which are great source of education for the art lovers and

students”, he said.