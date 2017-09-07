International Literacy Day to be observed tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP): The United Nations’ (UN)

International Literacy Day will be observed on September 8 to

raise people’s awareness of and concern for literacy issues in the

world.

According to UNESCO, about 774 million adults lack the

minimum literacy skills. One in five adults is still not literate

and two-thirds of them are women. About 75 million children are

out-of-school and many more attend irregularly or drop out.

The UN General Assembly proclaimed a 10-year period

beginning on January 1, 2003, as the United Nations Literacy

Decade.

According to the global monitoring report over education it

is noted that one among the five man and two third women is

illiterate.

Some of them have minimum literacy skills, some children are

still out of school and some are irregularly attending the school.

South and West Asia is noted to have the lowest adult

literacy rate of about 58.6%. The countries with the lowest

literacy rate are Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

International Literacy Day to highlight improvements in

world literacy rates, and reflect on the world’s remaining

literacy challenges.

The issue of literacy is a key component of the UN’s

Sustainable Development Goals and the UN’s 2030 Agenda for

Sustainable Development.

The theme of this year’s International Literacy Day is

`Literacy in a Digital World’.

On 7 and 8 September, 2017 a special two-day event will be

organized at UNESCO’s Headquarters in Paris, with the overall aim

to look at what kind of literacy skills people need to navigate

increasingly digitally-mediated societies, and to explore

effective literacy policies and programmes that can leverage the

opportunities that the digital world provides.

The 2017 UNESCO International Literacy Prizes awards

ceremony will also take place to recognize and reward excellent

literacy practices from around the world in connection with this

year’s theme.

The UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, adopted by world

leaders in September 2015, promotes, as part of its agenda,

universal access to quality education and learning opportunities

throughout people’s lives.

Sustainable Development Goal 4 has as one of its targets

ensuring all young people achieve literacy and numeracy and that

adults who lack these skills are given the opportunity to acquire

them.