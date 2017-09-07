International Literacy Day to be observed tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP): The United Nations’ (UN)
International Literacy Day will be observed on September 8 to
raise people’s awareness of and concern for literacy issues in the
world.
According to UNESCO, about 774 million adults lack the
minimum literacy skills. One in five adults is still not literate
and two-thirds of them are women. About 75 million children are
out-of-school and many more attend irregularly or drop out.
The UN General Assembly proclaimed a 10-year period
beginning on January 1, 2003, as the United Nations Literacy
Decade.
According to the global monitoring report over education it
is noted that one among the five man and two third women is
illiterate.
Some of them have minimum literacy skills, some children are
still out of school and some are irregularly attending the school.
South and West Asia is noted to have the lowest adult
literacy rate of about 58.6%. The countries with the lowest
literacy rate are Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.
International Literacy Day to highlight improvements in
world literacy rates, and reflect on the world’s remaining
literacy challenges.
The issue of literacy is a key component of the UN’s
Sustainable Development Goals and the UN’s 2030 Agenda for
Sustainable Development.
The theme of this year’s International Literacy Day is
`Literacy in a Digital World’.
On 7 and 8 September, 2017 a special two-day event will be
organized at UNESCO’s Headquarters in Paris, with the overall aim
to look at what kind of literacy skills people need to navigate
increasingly digitally-mediated societies, and to explore
effective literacy policies and programmes that can leverage the
opportunities that the digital world provides.
The 2017 UNESCO International Literacy Prizes awards
ceremony will also take place to recognize and reward excellent
literacy practices from around the world in connection with this
year’s theme.
The UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, adopted by world
leaders in September 2015, promotes, as part of its agenda,
universal access to quality education and learning opportunities
throughout people’s lives.
Sustainable Development Goal 4 has as one of its targets
ensuring all young people achieve literacy and numeracy and that
adults who lack these skills are given the opportunity to acquire
them.
