PESHAWAR, May 27 (APP):International Kashan Umar and Uzair Khan took berth into the final of the Under-14 singles category of the Nazim Peshawar Ramadan Floodlight Open Tennis Championship being played here at Synthetic Courts of the Qayyum Sports Complex on Monday.

Kashan Umar, a top seeded player, recorded victory against his international rival Hamza Roman of SNGPL in the marathon three sets battle while seeded second Uzair Khan registered victory against Kamran Khalil in another thrilling match.

Both Kashan Umar and Hamza Roman played well against each other and exhibited classic display of forceful smashes and attacking display. Kashan, seeded no. 1 in the Championshp, failed to click in the first set and lost it to Hamza Roman, a currently top ranking player in Under-12 category at national level. The score was 4-6.

It was the second set in which Kashan Umar staged a strong come back and succeeded in leveling the tally 1-1 when he got the second set by 7-5 (6-6) and similarly secured victory in the third and decisive set at 7-6. Both Kashan Umar and Hamza Roman struggled hard for a single point and received thundering applauses from the good number of sitting spectators. The match was also continued for two long hours.

In the second semi-final seeded second international player Uzair Khan defeated Kamran Khalil in another thrilling match, the score was 6-4 and 6-2. Uzair Khan and Kamran Khalild played well with some excellent baseline and cross courts smashes were also witnessed.

In the Men singles semi-finals Barkat UIlah of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and Yousaf Khalil of PAF will clash in the final of the Men singles event after registering victories against their respective rivals in the semi-finals.

The first semi-finals between top seeded Barkat Ullah of KP Police and Afghanistan No. 1 Asad Ullah lasted for 2 hours and 20 minutes. Both Barkat Ullah and Asad Ullah stretched to three set finals, the score was 7-5, 6-7 and 6-4.

Barkat Ullah won the first set by 7-5 (6-6) and failed to click in the second won by Asad Ullah of Afghanistan, who is practicing in Pakistan. It was the third set in which Barkat Ullah played well and succeeded in breaking the service of Asad Ullah when the points tally was 4-4.

In the other second semi-final Yousaf Khalil of PAF, who recently won the KP Tennis Cup, is in good form but he faced tough resistance against Abbas Khan of KP in another marathon match lasted for two hours and 9 minutes. The score was 7-5 (6-6), 2-6 and 6-3.

In the Men doubles semi-finals Yousaf and Shoaib beat Abbas Khan and Saqib by 6-4 and 6-4 and qualified for final while in the second semi-final Barkat Ullah and Ejaz Ahmad beat Shakir Ullah and Asad Ullah by 6-4 and 6-4.

In the Media Men singles event, President KP Sports Writers Association Ijaz Ahmad Khan of APP and Muhammad Naeem of Neo TV will clash in the final. Ijaz Ahmad Khan recorded victories against Asif Shehzad of GNN TV in straight sets, the score was 6-1 and 6-1, beat Imran Yousafzai of Dunia TV by 6-1 and 6-2, beat Azmat of Sports Plus Magzine by 6-3 and 6-2 and secured victory against Nadir Khawjah of Daily Chitral Times at 6-3 and 6-2. After victories Ijaz Ahmad Khan moved to the final. Naeem beat Saad of Sama TV by 6-1, 6-4, Asim Sheraz of Khyber Star Magazine by 3-6, 6-2 and 6-3 and Naiz of Daily Awaz-e-Suba by 6-2 and 6-3.