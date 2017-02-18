International institutes acknowledging achievements of Pakistan: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP): The Federal Minister for Finance, Senator

Mohammad Ishaq Dar said many credible international institutions were now openly acknowledging the achievements of Pakistan which would help correct the misperceptions about the country.

He said during the past three and a half years the government had

focused on economic reforms and the dividends of the same were now visible, said a press release.

The minister said this while talking to Shahid Javed Burki, former

Caretaker Finance Minister of Pakistan and former Vice President of the World Bank on Saturday.

The Finance Minister said Pakistan had recently adopted the Cost of

Basic Needs (CBN) method for calculation of poverty levels instead of the outdated Food Energy Intake (FEI) method, and that under the CBN method, poverty levels have reduced in Pakistan to 29.5% in FY 2014 from 64.3% in FY 2002.

He said the government believes in transparency and openness and would

welcome any suggestions on improvement and reform of the data gathering methodologies. Burki, who is currently based in Washington D.C., USA, discussed various matters related to Pakistan’s economy with the Finance Minister.

He stated that Pakistan’s economy was performing well and there were

visible improvements in the country compared to the past.

He said as a frequent traveller to the region, he could see that

Pakistan was doing much better than many other regional economies. He said that the general perceptions, however, were different and it was important to narrate the true and factual story of Pakistan to international audiences.

He said the perception of the country could improve tremendously

if the visible improvements in Pakistan are understood and acknowledged properly.

Mr. Burki appreciated the fact that the government was undertaking the

national Census. He stated that correct and reliable data was extremely important for policy planning and the upcoming exercise will be helpful in this regard.

He said that there was a need to upgrade the data collection methods

so as to get a clearer picture of various sectors of economy.

The meeting was also attended by senior officials of the Ministry of

Finance.