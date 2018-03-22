International cyclist Mohsin wins Pakistan Day Cycling Race

PESHAWAR, Mar 22 (APP):A 28 kilometer Elite Class Pakistan Day Cycling Race held here on a Northern By-Pass, Motorway on Thursday.

Director General Sports KP Junaid Khan was the chief guest on this occasion. Secretary General Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah, President KP Cycling Association Nisar Ahmad, AD Sports Nimat Ullah Marwat, international cyclist Murad Ali, officials, players were also present at this occasion.

International cyclist Mohsin Khan, who recorded a clock time of 36 minute and 31second by crossing a distance of 28 kilometers.

Currently Pakistan ranking No. 4 Mohsin from Sui Southern Gas was closely followed by another promising cyclist Muhammad Farman with 37 minute and 33second while Abdul Basit claimed third position with 37 minute and 50 second.

Apart from the Elite Class Cycling Race, in the Individual Time Trials Imran Khan clinched the trophy after crossing a distance of 14 kilometer in 19 minute and 17 second, Tanzeel Khan finished with a slight different with his clock time 19 minute and 53second, and Muhammad Nabil shown a clock time of 19minute and 59second.