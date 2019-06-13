LAHORE, Jun 13 (APP):Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board, Ehsan Mani said that international cricket will return to Pakistan later this year when the country will be hosting the matches of the Asian test championship against Sri Lanka in September this year and Bangladesh in January /February next year.

“These are very good news for Pakistan cricket and it will herald the resumption of international cricket in Pakistan,” he said here on Thursday.

Ehsan Mani said the ICC test championship is spanned over two years and will end in year 2021.

“We will host Lankan team for two test matches of this inaugural edition of the event in September then our team will be flying to Australia in October/November for one day and night and one day test of the championship,” he said.