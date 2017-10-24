LAHORE, Oct 24 (APP):International Cricket festivity returns to Lahore after almost a month as the Gadaffi Stadium is being prepared to host the third and last T20 of Pakistan and Sri Lanka series here on October 29.

After the successful holding of the three match Independence Cup” series between Pakistan and the World XI at this historic venue, the arena is being given a fresh look to hold the match.

Pitches are being prepared and the grass has been cut in different patterns as the ground wears a good look. Different enclosures are being washed and plastic chairs get their original colour back after dust removal. Broken chairs are being replaced with new ones.

“There is nothing much to be done as the entire stadium is in perfect condition as few weeks ago we organised the World XI series”, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board while talking to APP here on Tuesday.”We are just taking care of the minor things and work, where it is needed and necessary”, he said.

To a question, he said the stadium will gain a beautiful look in a couple of days and they are looking forward to organise the match in a befitting manner.

“Another historic moment will be added in Pakistan Cricket history with the Lankan team playing with Pakistan at the Gadaffi stadium which is the home of Pakistan cricket for having organised a number of elite cricket events, including the World Cup in the past”, he said.

He said the PCB authorities along with law enforcing agencies are designing a security plan to further lift beefed up which was provided to the World XI.

According to the security plan the entire Nishtar Park Sports complex and the restaurants and the business houses located in its vicinity will be closed from October 26 to October 29.

“Similar measures (closing of the Nishtar Park sports complex) were also taken earlier this year when we organised the final of the Pakistan Super League and the matches of World XI last month”,he said.