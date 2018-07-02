International conference on Dr.Allama Muhammad Iqbal to be held at Pakistan High Commission on July 7

LONDON, Jul 02 (APP):An International Conference on great philosopher, poet Dr.Allama Muhammad Iqbal will be held at the Pakistan High Commission London on July 7,2018. It would be a tribute to the National Poet of Pakistan in the year of his 80th death anniversary, said a statement issued by the High Commission here Monday.

The full-day event is being jointly organized by the High Commission and Urdu Markaz London.

Syed Ibne Abbas, the High Commissioner of Pakistan to United Kingdom (UK) will preside over the Conference.

The Conference would feature academic visionaries and luminaries from Pakistan, USA, Canada, India and Europe.

Those who are expected to attend and deliver lectures would be Iftikhar Arif from Islamabad), Dr Taqi Abedi from Ontario, Canada, Dr Abdur Rehman from USA, Advocate Khalil ur Rehman from Delhi, India, Professor Ekramuddin from JNU, Delhi, Dr Kamran from Oriental College, Panjab University, Lahore, Mrs Saima Kamran from Panjab University, Lahore, Mr Shohab Inayat Malik from Jammu University, India, Professor Iftikhar Malik from University of Bath, UK, Professor Raza Ali Abidi from London, Dr Fatema Hassan from Karachi, Dr Javaid Sheikh from London and Faizan Arif from London.

The Conference has been divided into two sessions.

In the afternoon, a Mushaira will also be held. The participating poets will be from amongst the esteemed

delegates and also selected local poets.