International coach Nadeem Khan, player Murad Ali honored with cash incentives

PESHAWAR, July 14 (APP): Director General Sports KP Junaid Khan honored Pakistan international coach Nadeem Khan and international badminton player Murad Ali with cash incentives here at Tariq Wadood Hall, Qayyum Sports Complex.

Both Nadeem Khan and Murad Ali are hailing from a remote village Tehkal Payan of provincial capital Peshawar. Nadeem got second position overall out of the top 12 coaches in the recently held International Coaching Course held under the aegis of World Badminton Federation in Bangkok, Thailand while Murad Ali got bronze medal in

Kathmandu, Nepal in international badminton event for Pakistan.

Talking to APP, Junaid Khan has all praises for Nadeem who passed

Level-II International Badminton Coaching Course by securing second position. Secretary

KP Badminton Association Haji Amjad, Pakistan Junior No. 1 Hamza Ibrahim,

international badminton player Zhoaib, Level-I international coach Hayat Ullah, Haroon

Khan and Masood Khan (Pakistan Police), international badminton player who recently

represent Pakistan in Canadian Open and got fourth position out of 18 countries, Mian

Sadaqat Shah and large number of players and spectators were also present.

Nadeem also coached international player Murad Ali, now in Malaysia

playing Malaysia Open where he won two matches so far while the rest of the Pakistani

players ousted in the qualifying round.

Junaid Khan lauded Nadeem for his contribution as badminton coach. He

said having two Champions – a junior Champion Hamza Ibrahim and senior champion

Murad Ali, hailing from KP.

He disclosed that Directorate of Sports KP has already launched a

comprehensive plan to update all its available sports facilities according to international

standard besides developing new infrastructure even at Tehsil, District and Provincial

Headquarter levels.

He said international standard badminton courts have been developed at

Hayatabad Sports Complex alongside Tariq Wadood Hall in Qayyum Sports Complex

which could certainly meet the total need in Peshawar.

Similarly work on such courts have already continued at Dera Ismail

Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Swat, Abbottabad, Haripur, and Swabi wherein synthetic

met facilities would be updated so that to provide international standard facilities to the

male and female players.

He said soon a badminton academy named after former Pakistan No. 1

international badminton player Tariq Wadood would be established wherein young players

would be trained and coached under qualified coaches Nadeem Khan, Hayat Ullah,

Masood Khan and Haroon Khan.

Junaid Khan also announced cash incentives for both Murad Ali and Nadeem

Khan.

Nadeem Khan and Haji Amjad Khan thanked DG Sports Junaid Khan for

announcing financial support to the players going to represent Pakistan in the

International event to be held in Indonesia this month.

Nadeem said that Zohaib is current U-19 Pakistan Runners-up while

another player Qari Adnan is current Under-15 runners-up at national levels. He said

Shoaib Riaz, hailing from Bannu Shoaib Riaz and Muhammad Basit from Swat are going

to Indonesia.