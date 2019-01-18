International Child Art Exhibition 2019 held at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):An art exhibition titled, ‘5th Art for Change – International Child Art Exhibition’ held here Friday at Pakistan National Council of The Arts (PNCA) with the aim to discover new talent of the young artists.

The exhibition was organized in collaboration with PNCA and Goldfish, and featured over 175 breathtaking artworks under the theme of ‘Save the Earth and Water Conservation’ by school children aged 4-15 from over 12 cities across Pakistan.