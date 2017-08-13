Internal unity must to defeat terrorism: Interior minister

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal Sunday
stressed upon the need to further strengthen the unity among all
ranks of the nation to completely efface the menace of terrorism
from the country.
The minister urged the need for showing complete solidarity
and unity to fight the war against terrorism and called upon the
opposition parties to join hands to defeat the enemies of the
Pakistan.
Talking to media persons along with Chief Minister Balochistan
Sanullah Zahri and home minister of Blochistan, Mir Sarfraz
Ahmed Bughti, the Minister said the country had been in state of war
for the last several years.
He also assured full cooperation of the federal government to
tackle this menace, adding the enemy was very clever and had
specific designs against Pakistan.
Condemning the terrorist attack in Queta, he said the country
was successfully stepping ahead with strong agenda to defeat the
menace of terrorism.
The Minister said that during the last four years, Pakistan
had achieved significant successes in the war against the terrorism,
however, he said, few suicide bombers from across the boarder were
able to hit the soft targets like civilians.
Ahsan Iqbal said aim of such cowardly attacks was to increase
the psychological pressure on the nation, he said, adding “Our
enemy is not familiar that these attacks further increase the
courage and deterministion of the people.”
He said during the last four years, the government had
successfully launched operations ‘Zarb-e-Azb’ and ‘Rudd ul
Fasaad’ which had broken the backbone of terrorists.
The Minister said eradication of terrorism from
the country was prerequisite for prosperity and development of the country.
About Quetta incident, he said it had left 14 people dead
which reminded us that the country was in a state of war and its
enemies were targeting people to prove their existence.
The minister said the enemies of Pakistan were on the run and
very soon, the government in collaboration with law enforcement
agencies and with the help of people would be able to eliminate
terrorism related incidents completely.
He said the incident had also reminded that there was a dire
need of internal unity to win this war.
The minister observed some political elements from the last few
years were trying to internally destablise the country
and were trying to divide the nation.
Ahsan Iqbal said those elements who were tying to weaken the
internal unity was the enemy of the motherland.
Replying to a query, Iqbal said the security situation was
much better as compare to 2013.
