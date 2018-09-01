Internal, external elements involved in terrorism in Balochistan: Jam

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (APP):Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Saturday said internal and external elements were involved in terrorist incidents in the province but they would fail in their nefarious designs.

Afghan border was a major issue for Pakistan. Afghanistan was under war since past 40 years and it was directly affecting Pakistan, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said Pakistan’s valiant armed forces had rendered supreme sacrifices in war against terrorism and courageously eliminated terrorism from its soil.

Police and other armed forces would be deployed in Balochistan to play their role in eradication of terrorism from the province and to avoid any untoward incident in future, he added.

He said honest officers would be appointed in every department to bring improvement in the system.

Jam Kamal said Balochistan had faced issue of good governance in the past and claimed that good governance would be ensured in the province to facilitate the people.

He said no hospital was fully functional in Balochistan but measures were being taken now to provide modern health facilities to the people of the area.