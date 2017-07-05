Internal conspirators halting rapid economic development: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development and

Reforms Ahsan Iqbal Wednesday said internal conspiracies were halting

rapid economic development in the country.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government adopted

prudent policies and lifted the economy from trash to new heights, and

that achievement its opponents could not digest, Ahsan Iqbal said while addressing a project award ceremony here at the Higher Education

Commission (HEC).

Some 31 projects under the Technology Development Fund were

awarded to PhD scholars, who have returned from abroad after completion

of their degrees, in order to develop new technologies relevant to the

country’s socio-economic needs.

Ahsan Iqbal said the drama being staged in the country for the

last few months was not aimed at eliminating corruption, but to

de-stabilize the PML-N government.

He challenged to prove even a single rupee corruption in public

exchequer during all the three tenures of PML-N government.

“A record investment has been made in the country during last four

years in energy and infrastructure sectors, but nobody can prove any corruption”, he remarked.

The minister said the drama was being staged only on the

issue of purchasing two flats in London, which the Sharif family had

bought through their legal sources.

“The whole nation is made hostage only on a private issue of the prime minister, resultantly the government’s efforts in elevating the

index of Pakistan Stock Exchange to 50,000 point has been reversed as the index shed 10,000 points during last week which incurred a loss of over US $12 billion to the nation,” he added.

Ahsan said that Pakistani rupee was also being devalued due to political uncertainty in the country.

Congratulating the scholars and researchers on winning the

projects, he said Pakistan had to adopt technologies so as to realise

its dream of joining 25 leading economies of the world by 2025.

He said the TDF was launched to build strong linkages between

knowledge and production platforms. “Our universities need to turn into centres of innovation,” he underlined.

The minister stated that economic prosperity was linked to political stability. “We have to be matured as a nation and ensure internal harmony

and positive synergy,” he stressed, adding that the government was

committed to bring transformational reforms by making universities

engines of innovation.

Ahsan said the revolutionary and swift changes in information technology had to be adopted in a competitive manner. New technologies

of robotics, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and data science

were fast changing the way developed world was progressing and “we

have to adopt these technologies on a faster pace,” he added.

He appreciated the HEC for focusing on faculty development.

Earlier in his welcome address, HEC Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said as many as 116 scholars submitted their proposals under the TDF and 31 of them were selected for funding after thorough evaluation by the HEC’s

experts committee.

The selected projects, he said, included nine in the field of Information Technology, eight in Food Science and Technology, and seven

in Agriculture Engineering among others. The University of Agriculture Faisalabad stood first with 10 projects and the National University of Sciences and Technology, Islamabad second by winning five projects,

he added.