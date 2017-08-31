KARACHI, Aug 31 (APP): As many as 11 rain-related deaths had so far
been reported from different parts of the city as intermittent rain hit
the metropolis has almost paralysed life besides, inundating many
low-lying areas, an official of the Edhi Ambulance said here on Thursday.
He said that the most of the casualties took place owing to
electrocution. One person died as a wall collapsed in the Neelam
Colony.
Due to rain the attendance in the offices remained thin. A number
of vehicles and motorcycles developed fault, as a result of accumulated
rain water on various roads.
The rain water also accumulated in the low lying areas of the
metropolis in Mauripur and Bufferzone areas etc. It also entered into
homes in katcha localities.
Various feeders in Karachi tripped owing to the rain causing
power outage.
Intermittent rain paralyses life in city, kills 11 people
