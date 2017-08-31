Intermittent rain paralyses life in city, kills 11 people

KARACHI, Aug 31 (APP): As many as 11 rain-related deaths had so far

been reported from different parts of the city as intermittent rain hit

the metropolis has almost paralysed life besides, inundating many

low-lying areas, an official of the Edhi Ambulance said here on Thursday.

He said that the most of the casualties took place owing to

electrocution. One person died as a wall collapsed in the Neelam

Colony.

Due to rain the attendance in the offices remained thin. A number

of vehicles and motorcycles developed fault, as a result of accumulated

rain water on various roads.

The rain water also accumulated in the low lying areas of the

metropolis in Mauripur and Bufferzone areas etc. It also entered into

homes in katcha localities.

Various feeders in Karachi tripped owing to the rain causing

power outage.