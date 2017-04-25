Interior Ministry formally receives Dawn Leaks report

ISLAMABAD, April 25 (APP): An Interior Ministry spokesman Tuesday said that the Dawn Leaks report was formally handed over the Minister for Interior at 6.45 pm.

The spokesman, in a statement, said that no comments could be made about the report without going through it.

He said unfortunately some elements were trying to give a specific angle to this matter.

He said the report would be presented to the prime minister on Wednesday and after getting his approval its recommendations would be made public.