ISLAMABAD, April 25 (APP): An Interior Ministry spokesman Tuesday said that the Dawn Leaks report was formally handed over the Minister for Interior at 6.45 pm.
The spokesman, in a statement, said that no comments could be made
about the report without going through it.
He said unfortunately some elements were trying to give a specific angle to this matter.
He said the report would be presented to the prime minister on Wednesday and after getting his approval its recommendations would be made public.
Interior Ministry formally receives Dawn Leaks report
ISLAMABAD, April 25 (APP): An Interior Ministry spokesman Tuesday said that the Dawn Leaks report was formally handed over the Minister for Interior at 6.45 pm.