Interior Ministry denies issuing any circular for local holiday

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Ministry of Interior on Tuesday

announced that it has not issued any order/circular regarding half

day local holiday on February 28 and local holiday on March 1.

In a notification issued here, the Ministry said circular no.

2/4/2014-Public dated February 28, 2017, attributed to it was fake.

The ministry clarified that Islamabad Capital Territory Administration

(ICT) and Rawalpindi District Administration have declared half day

local holiday on February 28 and local holiday on March 1 in

connection with Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit in Islamabad.

The circulars issued by ICT and Rawalpindi administrations

were correct and according to these, there would be local holiday on

March 1.

However, a fake notification was posted on social media issued

with the fake signature and it was showed that the circular has been

issued by the Ministry of Interior.

The Ministry of Interior has clarified that the circular

attributed to it was fake.