Interior Ministry contradicts news item on NAP

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP): The spokesperson of the Interior

Ministry on Monday strongly contradicted a news item published in a

section of media regarding `implementation report 2016 released by

the Interior Ministry on National Action Plan (NAP).’

Terming the news item as completely baseless, the Spokesperson

said “No such report has been released by the Interior Ministry

nor authorized by the Interior Minister, as wrongly stated in the

said news item”, a press release issued here said.

The spokesman regretted that without even bothering to verify

the source and cross-checking facts from the concerned, a baseless

news items on an important national security issue was published

with a totally wrong attribution to the Ministry and the Interior

Minister in order to lend credence to an unauthentic document.

“Such irresponsible reporting would not only result in

misleading public perception but is against the norms of ethical

journalism”, the spokesperson added.

Calling upon the media to exercise restraint on publishing

unverified material on sensitive national security issues, the

spokesman reiterated that any material in relation to NAP or any

security issue would only be provided through the office of the

spokesperson of the Interior Ministry.