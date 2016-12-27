Interior Ministry contradicts news item on NAP

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP): The spokesperson of the Interior
Ministry on Monday strongly contradicted a news item published in a
section of media regarding `implementation report 2016 released by
the Interior Ministry on National Action Plan (NAP).’
Terming the news item as completely baseless, the Spokesperson
said “No such report has been released by the Interior Ministry
nor authorized by the Interior Minister, as wrongly stated in the
said news item”, a press release issued here said.
The spokesman regretted that without even bothering to verify
the source and cross-checking facts from the concerned, a baseless
news items on an important national security issue was published
with a totally wrong attribution to the Ministry and the Interior
Minister in order to lend credence to an unauthentic document.
“Such irresponsible reporting would not only result in
misleading public perception but is against the norms of ethical
journalism”, the spokesperson added.
Calling upon the media to exercise restraint on publishing
unverified material on sensitive national security issues, the
spokesman reiterated that any material in relation to NAP or any
security issue would only be provided through the office of the
spokesperson of the Interior Ministry.
