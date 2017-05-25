Interior Ministry clarifies news item

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Ministry of Interior Thursday
clarifying a news item appearing in sections of press regarding
death of ministry’s employee made it clear that the news item was not
based on true facts.
In a statement the spokesperson of Ministry of Interior said
this was a very unfortunate of declaring anyone responsible of this
incident or creating rumors besides tall claims to mislead on the
incident.
He said no doubt the incident was very unfortunate and every
employee of the ministry equally share the sad moments and fully
sympathize the family members of the deceased.
However, he said this was very unfair to represent the incident
in a dramatize way which was not acceptable.
“Investigations carried out after the incident revealed that
one year of service of late Muhammad Iqbal was remaining,” he said.
“Late Iqbal remained under treatment since 2016 from different
medical doctors of Polyclinic and other hospitals due to different
reasons.”
He said according to available medical transcriptions late
Iqbal was a depression patient due to which he was using medicines
for medical relief.
Spokesman said late Iqbal was on medical leave for the last
four months and on completion of his medical leave he joined his
duties few days back and he also submitted an LPR application.
“Late Iqbal never ever talked to any officer regarding his
son’s job or never had he submitted any formal application in the
ministry.”
He also contradicted rumors regarding his official residence
and said that news item in this regard was not based on true facts.
He expressed hope that without considering the true facts
irresponsible reporting should be avoided.
