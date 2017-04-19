ISLAMABAD, April 19 (APP): The Interior Ministry on Wednesday gave approval for further extension of 60 days in the powers of Rangers in the Punjab province.
According to Interior Ministry, the present powers of Rangers were to end on April 22, however, three days before expiry of the period, the federal government issued the notification on the request of Punjab government.
Rangers were given powers under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997.
Interior Ministry approves Rangers powers in Punjab
