Interior Minister visits PCG headquarters

KARACHI, April 29 (APP): Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on visited the headquarters of the Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) here Friday.

He was briefed in detail regarding the performance of the PCG especially for prevention of smuggling and human trafficking through coastal areas as well as safeguarding maritime frontiers.

The Minister lauded the role of PCG towards protection of coastal areas and combating smuggling as well as prevention of human trafficking through sea routes.

He also praised the patriotism, sense of duty and commitment of the officers and jawans of the PCG. He paid tributes to those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty .

Chaudhry Nisar asked the Director General of PCG that in the wake of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the training of the personnel of the PCG should be on the modern lines for the enhancing the technological capabilities.

He also called for devising a strategy in coordination with all the relevant organizations to help achieve objectives of the CPEC in the wake of the growing commercial activities.

The Minister praised the role of incumbent and the past director generals of the PCG for making it a vital force for playing an important role for the discharge of duties.

He assured that every step would be taken to help meet the operational needs of the PCG.