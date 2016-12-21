Interior Minister visits FC HQs, Torkham border, briefed on border management

PESHAWAR, Dec 21 (APP): Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Wednesday visited Michni Check Post where he was briefed regarding overall security situation and measure taken by Frontier Corps for effective border management with Afghanistan at Torkham crossing point in Khyber Agency.

The interior minister appreciated efforts of the FC for effective border management saying he was happy over peace in bordering town of Landi Kotal adding its credit goes to FC, said a press release issued here by FC Media Cell.

Speaking on the occasion, interior minister said history was enriched with the bravery and valiant efforts of FC for peace and martyrdom of 1824 FC jawans in line of duty till date was a proof of their dedication for motherland.

He said sacrifices of FC for establishment of peace would always be remembered and more perks and privileged would be given to their families. He expressed the confidence that new FC wings for KP would be raised by July next year.

Earlier IG FC, Major General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmud briefed the interior minister about the performance and achievements of the FC.

The interior minister also visited Michni Check Post and Torkham border in Landi Kotal, Khyber Agency and Headquarters FC Balahisar Fort in Peshawar.