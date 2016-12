PESHAWAR, Dec 21 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudry Nisar Ali Khan visited Headquarters of Frontier Corps (FC) at Bala Hisar Fort here on Wednesday morning.

The Interior Minister laid wreath at Yadgar-e-shuhada (martyrs monument) and offered fateha for the eternal peace of the departed souls.

The FC authorities briefed the minister about the role of FC in operation Zarb-e-Azb, sacrifices of FC troops for country’s defence and operational preparedness of the force.