Interior Minister suspends agreement between NADRA, Mastercard

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Thursday took strict notice of the agreement signed between National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and Mastercard for money transfers.

The Interior Minister ordered immediate suspension of the agreement.

This agreement was signed without the written permission of the government and neither consultation was held with the stakeholders nor security matters of sensitive nature were taken into account.

The Interior Minister sought an explanation from NADRA as to what extent and under which rules a foreign company was given access to the NADRA database.

The Interior Minister said use of technology for financial transactions was a welcome step but compromise of any kind would not be made on security of national database.

No institution would be allowed to transgress its mandate, he added.