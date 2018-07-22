Interior Minister strongly condemns DI Khan blast

ISLAMABAD, Jul 22 (APP):Caretaker Minister for Interior Muhammad Azam Khan has strongly condemned suicide blast on PTI’s candidate for KP assembly and former provincial minister Ikram Ullah Gandapur and vowed to ensure holding of peaceful elections.

In a condolence message issued here Sunday, the minister expressed grief over death of Ikram Ullah Gandapur and offered condolence with the bereaved families.

He said our enemies want to destabilize Pakistan through act of terrorism. However, he said that Pakistan nation would foil all such conspiracies with forging unity among their ranks.