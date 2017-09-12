Interior Minister seeks support to protect youngsters against risks

KARACHI, Sep 12 (APP): Federal Minister for Interior Affairs,

Ahsan Iqbal has sought close coordination among media, educational

institutions, government and parents to thwart the threats local

youth are presently exposed to in the ongoing war against terrorism.

Talking to media persons here on Tuesday, following his visit to the

Pakistan Coast Guards’ headquarters, he said almost unknown

organisations as Ansar-ul-Shariah are registered to be silently

creeping in and attempting to attract unassuming youngsters.

“We need an efficient and collective approach to protect our

youth,” he said emphasizing that government was absolutely committed

to eliminate the threat many of the youngsters are faced with.

Mentioning that most of the members of Ansar-ul-Shariah group

have been nabbed, he said it was almost unknown till its involvement

in an attack on senior leader of MQM (P) was established.

The Interior Minister said law enforcing agencies in Karachi are

about to eliminate the group – bringing to task its members in minimum

possible time.

In reply to a question, he said ever expanding Karachi that also

holds its peculiar dynamics needed special approach to contain the

juxtapositioned menace of crime and terrorism.

Agreeing that terrorists were trying to lure youth through social

media, the interior minister said this is a challenge of modern times

and demanded all stakeholders to play their role.

Urging the media to realize its responsibilities in grooming the

youth in the right earnest, he said Higher Education Commission (HEC)

has also been approached to ensure that students may not turn to

ideologies promoting terrorism and militancy.