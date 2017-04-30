Interior minister has no time to respond to baseless statements: spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, April 30 (APP): An interior ministry spokesperson Sunday said Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had no time for ‘non-sensical and illogical’ statements and he did not consider it appropriate to respond to baseless utterances.

Referring to a statement of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah, he said,”Some persons cannot come out of their past origin and mentality.”

“It seems that Khursheed Shah morally and mentally, still holds that level when he started his job at Karachi Electric Supply Corporation back in 70s,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

He said linking every irrelevant thing to the minister clearly reflected political, moral and personal bankruptcy of such persons.

The spokesperson regretted as to why some sections of media took notice of such baseless, misleading and outlandish statements.

He said it was suffice to say that some people in enmity towards the minister were victim to such level of degradation. They were not willing to come out of their past training and mentality – the level that was clearly manifested through their statements, he added.